‘Roll Up & Relax’ event planned in Island Lake

ISLAND LAKE – On Saturday, June 21, Emerald Dispensary & Lounge will host “Roll Up & Relax,” an all-ages outdoor vendor market with more than 20 local small businesses, artists and food vendors.

The dispensary is located at 2944 U.S. Route 12 in Island Lake.

Emerald’s on-site cannabis lounge, a curated, licensed space where adults 21 and older can legally and safely enjoy cannabis products, offers a modern, relaxed alternative to the typical alcohol-focused bar scene. The lounge is open daily and provides a secure, comfortable space for consumption, complete with friendly staff and a rotating selection of products.

During the event, the lounge will have product tastings, a poker tournament and bingo games.

Outside, there will be artisan vendors, small-business showcases, local art, handmade jewelry, skincare and accessories. There also will be a DJ, food trucks, gourmet popcorn, lemonade, cotton candy and more.

Organizers said the event shines a spotlight on Emerald’s role as a community connector, breaking down the stigma around cannabis, promoting responsible use and offering a safe alternative space for those seeking something other than nightlife centered around alcohol.