Deer Park Town Center plans ‘Summer Vibes’ series of free events

Deer Park Town Center is gearing up for the summer season with a spectacular lineup of free, family-friendly events, kicking off with outdoor movie nights in June. (Photo provided by Deer Park Center)

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center is hosting Summer Vibes, a season-long series of events for the entire family to celebrate the summer season.

The events will take place from June through September and are intended to bring together the Deer Park community for fun and safe summer activities. Events are sponsored by Motor Werks.

“In celebration of the longer summer days ahead, Deer Park Town Center is looking forward to hosting the community for our Summer Vibes series of events,” said Angelika Fejklowicz, marketing manager at Deer Park Town Center. “We are ecstatic for guests to participate in these family-friendly activities, all while having the ability to shop for fresh summer merchandise and grab a bite to eat or sweet treat to beat the heat.”

Summer Vibes will feature fun activities for people of all ages, including:

Summer concerts on select Thursdays: July 17 and Aug. 28. Enjoy live music at Deer Park Town Center on select Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Billy Elton will perform July 17. Billy Elton celebrates the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. Led by Reid Spears on the piano and lead vocals, this eight-piece band takes you on a timeless journey through the catalogs of two of the greatest singers, pianists and songwriters in pop music history.

American English will perform Aug. 28. American English is simply the best Beatles tribute band of our time. The band was voted No. 1 by thousands of Beatles fans in soundalike contests at Beatlefest for three consecutive years.

Concerts take place in the road near the traffic circle/gazebo. Bring your own chairs. No outside alcoholic beverages, food or coolers are permitted in the shopping center. Attendees are encouraged to support the town center’s on-site restaurants during the show. There is no cost to attend and parking is free.

International Yoga Day, June 21: Join lululemon Deer Park for a morning of outdoor yoga starting at 9 a.m. to celebrate International Yoga Day. Registration is required and capacity is limited. Visit the Deer Park Town Center website for more details and registration information.

Outdoor movie nights on select Fridays: June 13, July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 5. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy an evening filled with family-friendly films including:

June 13: “Moana 2″ (PG)

July 11: “Inside Out 2″ (PG)

Aug. 8: “Despicable Me 4″ (PG)

Sept. 5: “Sonic the Hedgehog 3″ (PG)

There will be preshow activities including face painters, balloon artists and yard games starting at 6 p.m. before the movie begins at 7 p.m. Movies will be shown in the road by Brighton near the traffic circle, weather permitting. No outside alcoholic beverages, food or coolers are permitted in the shopping center and at the event. Please support on-site Deer Park Town Center restaurants to enjoy food and drink during the movie.

Summer Clearance Sale, July 11-13: Score the best deals of the summer at Deer Park Town Center’s annual Summer Clearance Sale. Stores will be open during regular shopping hours and deals can be found on the sidewalk and inside participating businesses. In addition to shopping, special events during the weekend include outdoor movie night, food trucks and therapy dogs.

Food truck series on select Saturdays: July 12 and Sept. 13: Food trucks are returning this summer from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on select Saturdays. A live DJ will be on-site spinning tunes and entertaining patrons. Food trucks will be parked in front of Pottery Barn & Kendra Scott to the traffic circle. Admission and parking are free for attendees.

For more information on the Summer Vibes series, visit shopdeerparktowncenter.com/summer-vibes and follow Deer Park Town Center on Facebook and Instagram.