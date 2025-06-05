June 05, 2025
Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

Group to hear from certified self-talk trainer

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon June 10 at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

Joining the group will be Jackie Koukai, a certified self-talk trainer. Learn how to turn your harshest critic – your inner voice – into an empowering ally and reshape how you talk to yourself and foster a new mindset that promotes peace and personal growth.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.

