Lake County Jail to undergo renovation

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Jail, in coordination with Lake County Facilities, is upgrading an area of the jail designated for individuals at risk of self-harm, commonly referred to as “safety cells.”

These specialized rooms are equipped with soft, rubberized walls designed to prevent inmates from injuring themselves, according to a news release.

Over time, the material in the original safety cells has deteriorated, limiting their effectiveness and use. On May 21, construction began to rebuild these rooms using high-quality, durable materials. The project is expected to be completed by late June or early July.

During construction, there may be occasional odors noticeable to correctional staff and inmates. Several mitigation steps are being implemented to reduce the impact, including:

• A full-height plywood wall has been erected around the entire work area.

• An additional layer of plastic sheeting has been affixed to the interior of the plywood walls.

• A negative air machine will be used to extract air from the work areas and will be routed directly to isolated exhaust ducts discharging directly to outside air.

• No chemical discharge will emanate beyond the isolated work areas.

The project aligns with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing efforts to enhance jail safety and modernize the facility.