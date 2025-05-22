Lake County releases homelessness data

WAUKEGAN – The results are in from the most recent annual assessment of unhoused individuals in Lake County.

The assessment, called the Lake County Point-in-Time Count, is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night every January. The annual count occurs not just in Lake County, but in counties across the U.S. and is reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This year’s Point-in-Time Count recorded 561 individuals experiencing homelessness across Lake County, according to a news release. The total includes people staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those sleeping in places not meant for human habitation such as cars, parks or abandoned buildings.

Of those counted, 439 individuals were staying in emergency shelters. An additional 64 people were in transitional housing and 58 were living unsheltered. While the total reflects a decrease from last year’s count of 705, it remains one of the highest counts in more than a decade, according to the release.

The count was made possible by the dedication of more than 100 volunteers who participated in the overnight effort. Volunteers were equipped with a standardized set of questions to ensure consistency and accuracy in data collection. In addition to gathering information, they distributed care packages to individuals they encountered, providing immediate support and helping to build rapport during the count.

“Homelessness isn’t just a housing issue, it’s a human one,” said Sandy Hart, Lake County Board chair. “Behind every tent or shelter bed is a person or family with a story, a struggle and many of the same hopes we all share. It is important to remember that an individual or family experiencing homelessness looks just like you or me. The job of the county board and our partners isn’t just to manage homelessness, it’s to help provide the opportunity to have a place to call home. We are committed to leading this work and know that it will take creative problem-solving and innovative approaches to help our most vulnerable neighbors.

The county’s compiled homeless data includes annualized data on homelessness in Lake County for the year that ended September 30, 2024. The report indicated an increase in overall homelessness with 1,452 accessing emergency shelter compared with 1,158 in the previous year. The data shows that the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time is up as well. A total of 1,097 people reported being homeless for the first time, an 18% increase. This year, there were 105 families in shelter compared with 119 in 2024, a decrease of 12% from 2024 to the 2025 count, according to the release.

The average length of time for individuals in shelters increased to 132 nights from 110 in the previous reporting year.

“The solution to homelessness is housing,” said Dominic Strezo, community development administrator. “Housing supply has not kept up with demand, driving up cost beyond the reach of many.”

There are countless stories where an individual or family in Lake County ended up being homeless for the first time due to no fault of their own. There must be a network of services readily available to ensure they can get back on their feet and into a home to call their own.

“While many institutions are contributing to the work of ending homelessness, the efforts of individual community members must also be credited,” said Eric Foote, president of Lake County Coalition for the Homeless. “The 2025 Point-in-Time Count was a show of force for the good from Lake County citizens interested in making a difference. The Lake County Coalition for the Homeless sends its appreciation to everyone who helped and a plea for a continued effort to support coalition partners in assisting our vulnerable neighbors, friends and family with their housing struggles.”

The Lake County Coalition for the Homeless works to end homelessness in Lake County and is looking for residents to join the fight. Those interested in learning how to get involved can visit the Lake County Coalition for the Homeless website.