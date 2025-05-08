Volo Museum celebrates 65 years with classic movie car giveaway

The sleek 1960 Buick LeSabre giveaway vehicle is not only a beautiful classic car, it represents the very year the Grams family began their journey. (Photo provided by Volo Museum)

VOLO – The Volo Museum, one of the nation’s most celebrated destinations for collectors, movie buffs and car lovers, is commemorating its 65th anniversary with an unforgettable gift: a 1960 Buick two-door hardtop driven by Jimmy Stewart and Bette Davis that will be awarded to one lucky winner in a public giveaway.

The milestone event is more than a celebration. It’s a heartfelt thank you to the generations of visitors and supporters who have helped transform a small family resale shop that started in 1960 into both a world-renowned museum that sits on 75 acres and the oldest classic collector car dealership in the U.S., according to a news release from the museum.

The museum is a five-generation family endeavor and remains entirely self-funded, built without grants, sponsors or government assistance. Every restoration, new exhibit, expansion and preserved piece of history has been made possible by community support.

The museum just finished a five-year, multimillion-dollar, full museum makeover.

The sleek 1960 Buick LeSabre is not only a beautiful classic car, but it represents the year the Grams family began their journey. Acquired by the family in 1999 for its expanding movie car collection, the car boasts star power, having appeared in the 1983 film “Right of Way,” and driven by screen legends Davis and Stewart.

“The 1960 Buick symbolizes both sides of Volo – the classic car dealership and the museum,” Brian Grams, co-owner and museum director, said in the release. “It’s not just a collector’s item, it’s a piece of our story and a piece of history.”

Participation in the giveaway is free. Visit www.volofun.com to enter and learn more. The contest runs through Sept. 18 and is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary. One entry per person.