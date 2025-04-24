Lake County announces $117M 2025 construction program

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Division of Transportation recently announced a 2025 construction program that includes $117 million for infrastructure projects to increase driver and pedestrian safety, improve mobility and reduce carbon emissions across Lake County’s transportation system.

Almost 30 transportation projects will be under construction in 2025, featuring intersection improvements, bike and pedestrian accommodations, resurfacings and bridge and culvert maintenance.

“Over the next six years, the Lake County Board is dedicating more than $850 million to modernizing and maintaining our roads, bridges and paths,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in a news release. “This investment ensures we can meet essential transportation needs for all who travel in Lake County.”

This year’s program features a combination of projects that preserve and modernize Lake County’s transportation system. These include:

Darrell Road roundabouts: Realigning Dowell Road to join Darrell Road with a roundabout will eliminate the existing skewed intersection. The Fisher Road intersection with Darrell Road also will be improved by adding a roundabout to replace the existing one-way stop-controlled intersection. Construction will include a bike path between Fisher Road and Case Road/Neville Road and a portion of the path will be part of the Grand Illinois Trail.

Deep Lake Road resurfacing: Resurfacing Deep Lake Road from Illinois 132 (Grand Avenue) to Illinois 173 and adding wider paved road shoulders. The existing ditch lines will be regraded to make them less steep and improve drainage. Adding a northbound to eastbound right-turn lane at Grass Lake Road will improve traffic flow at the intersection.

Hunt Club Road at Washington Street intersection: Adding dual left-turn lanes and a right-turn lane on all legs of the intersection, filling in existing gaps in the path along Washington Street and installing a new path along Hunt Club Road with an extension of the bike path north to Dada Drive.

Illinois Route 59 at Grand Avenue intersection: The intersection of Illinois Route 59 at Grand Avenue is being reconstructed and will have a new, modernized traffic signal. Also realigned will be Washington Street to meet Route 59 south of Grand Avenue with a new traffic signal. New left-turn lanes will be added along with sidewalks and multi-use paths that connect to Grant Community High School.

For a list of projects, visit https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/402c0aeddea541d1a733aad215a06128/page/Page-1.