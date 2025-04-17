Young cat hopes he and his brother can be package deal

Mike is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 17, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Mike says, “Big heart, big love, everything is big, and my brother and I just want one more ‘big’ in our lives: a big bang of an adoption.

“I can be quite a talker and purrer. I’m known to finish everyone’s plate of wet food and when done I enjoy relaxing on one of the cat trees. I really love my brother, a gray and white cat. We sleep together, we play and wrestle together … and, yes, at times we get into trouble together.

“So, if you adopt me with him, the second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the fun!

“I’m currently at the PetSmart in Kildeer on Route 12.”

Mike is about 7 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.