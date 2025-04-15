Police find 3 teens with guns, drugs

ZION -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three 17-year-olds after they were found to be in possession of firearms and drugs, authorities said.

The teens were from Chicago, Lindenhurst and unincorporated Antioch, police said.

About 8:15 p.m. April 13, a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 27th Street and Galilee Avenue in Zion for a traffic infraction.

The vehicle was occupied by a 17-year-old male driver and two 17-year-old male passengers. All three appeared unusually nervous and were evasive in their responses, according to a news relelase.

Based on this behavior, the deputy requested a K9 unit to assist.

After the K9 arrived, the occupants were asked to exit the vehicle. One of the assisting deputies began to pat down the front-seat passenger and felt a firearm in the passenger’s waistband, according to the release.

That passenger immediately tried to flee on foot, but the deputy tackled him and took him into custody. A loaded pistol with an extended magazine, containing 23 hollow-point rounds, was recovered from the teen, police said.

During the struggle, the driver fled on foot. He stopped when the deputy announced he would deploy a Taser.

As this was occurring, the back-seat passenger fled on foot as well. After a short foot chase, sheriff’s deputies were able to apprehend him.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 7.62 caliber AK-style rifle with a 30-round magazine. Deputies also located about 75 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis, and drug packaging materials, according to the release.

All three were taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility near Vernon Hills. Sheriff’s deputies petitioned all three to juvenile court on the charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Additional charges are pending on the drugs found.