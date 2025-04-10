CLC to host Open House, Maker Faire

GRAYSLAKE – Only at College of Lake County’s Open House can you kick down a door, operate a robot, enjoy a free massage and read to a dog – all in one day.

Mark your calendar for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, and get ready for a hands-on, interactive experience across all five CLC campuses. Tour cutting-edge labs, engage with inspiring faculty and dive into the potential of a CLC education.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to our Open House,” Jason Sarna, assistant director of outreach and on-campus experience, said in a news release. “Meet our faculty and staff, experience live demonstrations and explore interactive activities. Plus, connect with our many support departments to get all your questions about CLC answered.”

Step inside CLC’s campuses in Grayslake, Vernon Hills and Waukegan, as well as the Advanced Technology Center in Gurnee and the student-managed Prairie Restaurant at Brae Loch in Grayslake. Visit and walk through the college’s modern labs and facilities.

With more than 170 degrees and certificates across nine career fields, CLC offers something for everyone. Discover financial aid and scholarship options, flexible online programs, dual credit opportunities and exciting student life activities. Engage with faculty and college and career navigators who can help map out your next steps.

Drop by the Open House at any time. The Welcome and One Stop Center will be open to answer any questions. Financial aid presentations also will take place during Open House.

There’s more fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at CLC at Maker Faire Lake County. See some of Lake County’s brightest creators and tinkerers during the free event dubbed “the greatest show and tell on Earth.” It’s held in CLC’s gymnasium.

For information, visit www.clcillinois.edu.