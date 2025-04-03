Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Tuesday, April 8, at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94 in Libertyville.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. The get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Kevin Brylski, a retired master chief of the U.S. Navy who specializes in self-defense mindset, physical self-defense, firearms training and family safety. Attendees can improve their situational awareness, according to a news release.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.