Gurnee Park District to host community meeting for Hunt Club Park’s new playground

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District invites all patrons to attend a community meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, at Hunt Club Park Community Center.

Park district staff will unveil proposed plans for the playground project, address inquiries from the community and seek resident feedback.

Originally built in 1999, Hunt Club Park’s playground, located at the west end of Hunt Club Park, will be updated with new and innovative play equipment for ages 6 months to 12 years, including plans for a separate tot lot.

The scope of the proposed project includes adding ADA pathways, a 100-foot zip line and artificial turf surfacing.

“Playground equipment typically lasts 20 years before needing upgrades or total replacement,” Kraig Owens, director of parks and planning, said in a news release.

The Gurnee Park District looks forward to sharing the plans with the community and updating the park for future Gurnee generations to enjoy.

The community center is located at 920 Hunt Club Road in Gurnee.