Rock out at Save-A-Pet’s Jay Goeppner and The Class of ’68 concert

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue located in Grayslake, will hold a concert fundraiser featuring Jay Goeppner and The Class of ’68 on March 22 at HOME - House of Music & Entertainment in Prospect Heights.

The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m.

The family-friendly concert will celebrate the music of the British Invasion.

Each ticket includes two drinks. Food will be available to buy at the event.

Guests will have the chance to win raffle prizes.

Along with playing some of the biggest hits from that era’s greatest bands, expect plenty of Beatles tunes. Jay Goeppner flexes his chops to prove he’s one of the best performers of John Lennon’s music, according to the news release.

Goeppner has wowed audiences in 20 countries. As an added bonus, Jay Goeppner and The Class of ’68 will take requests from the audience.

“We are thrilled that Jay and The Class of ’68 are bringing their musical talents to HOME for this fundraiser,” Save-A-Pet development manager Stacy Ellington said. “We can’t wait to rock out to some great music with old and new friends while raising much-needed funds for our rescued dogs and cats.”

Save-A-Pet is proud to recognize The Foglia Family Foundation as the Platinum Paw Sponsor for the event. In addition to their sponsorship, The Foglia Family Foundation has generously donated $10,000 to support Save-A-Pet’s mission of providing care and finding homes for animals in need. Their contribution will directly impact the lives of countless dogs and cats in need.

Tickets are $35 and available online at www.SaveAPetIL.org or at the door the day of the concert.