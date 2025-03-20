Forest Preserves sergeant honored for life-saving action

Chief Ron Davis gives Sgt. James Harrison a life-saving award for his bravery and clear thinking in a crisis. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves Ranger Police presented Sgt. James Harrison with an honorable mention award recently for his exceptional bravery and quick thinking.

While on routine patrol Feb. 12, Harrison encountered a serious traffic accident. A vehicle was on fire and the driver, injured and trapped, needed immediate help. Harrison and Round Lake Park police officer Brittany Fears quickly sprang into action, according to a news release.

The officers used the fire extinguishers in their cars to put out the fire that was under the vehicle’s hood. The victim had a compound fracture and was unable to move on her own, said Lt. Shane Page of the Round Lake Fire Department.

“Sgt. Harrison’s decisive action saved a life. His bravery and clear thinking in a crisis set a strong example for our department and our community,” Lake County Forest Preserves Police Chief Ron Davis said. “This shows the impact we have on the public and displays the strong relationships we have with residents and other local public safety departments.”

According to witnesses, the fire was spreading fast and sizable.

“I feel that the actions of these officers saved the life of our patient and allowed us to extricate her in the proper manner for her injuries as opposed to an emergency due to fire,” Page said. “I have no doubt their actions saved our patient a lot of pain and further serious injuries.”