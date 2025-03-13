Young dog ready to put rough start in rearview mirror

Batty is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 13, 2025. (Photo by Greyson Salvadore for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Batty says, “A picture can tell 1,000 words and I look so adorable and sweet. Don’t you agree?

“I am quite an affectionate guy with already quite a story. A supporting veterinarian contacted Save-A-Pet to check if they would take me in. See, I landed there with a broken femur because of an abusive situation. So let’s skip all that bad stuff.

“Fast-forward. I had surgery and they didn’t have to amputate my leg. Physical therapy was not too bad because the Save-A-Pet staff made it fun and their love also helped heal my emotional wounds.

“I am now ready for a family of my own, maybe one with another dog and kids. I’m ready to celebrate my new life.”

Batty is about 9 months old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.