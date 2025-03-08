Lake County Health Department offers reduced well water testing rates

WAUKEGAN — In observance of National Groundwater Awareness Week, the Lake County Health Department is offering a reduced well water testing fee for homeowners who use well water as their primary source of drinking water.

Between March 10 and March 21, the normal $25 fee for testing for bacteria and nitrates will be reduced to $20.

“Water plays such an important role in our lives, from drinking, to cooking, to cleaning, and more,” said Lawrence Mackey, director of environmental health at the Lake County Health Department. “Annual testing helps ensure your home’s system is producing water that is healthy and safe.”

Sterile test bottles and sampling instructions are available at the Lake County Central Permit Facility at 500 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville, the Health Department’s headquarters at 3010 Grand Ave., Waukegan, and 19 township or municipal offices located throughout Lake County. To find a location nearest you, call 847=377-8020 or visit lakecountyil.gov/726/water-wells. Water sampling kits can also be mailed out for $20 plus a postage fee.

All collected water samples must be brought to the Lake County Central Permit Facility between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Results of water samples are ready for homeowners in approximately three business days. Residents also have the option to pay $69 to have a Health Department staff member visit their home to collect the sample, inspect the well and provide the lab analysis for bacteria and nitrates.

For more information on water testing, contact the Health Department’s Water Wells program at 847-377-8020 or healthEHS@lakecountyil.gov.