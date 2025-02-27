CLC recognized by Achieving the Dream as a 2025 Leader College of Distinction

GRAYSLAKE – College of Lake County has been designated a Leader College of Distinction by Achieving the Dream, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing community colleges as hubs of learning, credentialing and economic mobility in their communities.

“The Leader College of Distinction designation is a testament to the data-informed whole college transformation that all CLC faculty and staff have activated over the past several years,” CLC President Lori Suddick said in a news release. “This designation means the evidence shows that the changes that have been implemented are making a difference in outcomes for students, which means we are making a difference in the diverse communities across Lake County.”

ATD created the Leader College of Distinction award in 2018 to recognize colleges that have pursued and met challenging student success goals, often earning Leader College status several times.

Leader Colleges of Distinction must show improvement in three or more student outcome metrics, including at least one lagging indicator, such as completion or transfer with an earned baccalaureate. Leader Colleges of Distinction also are required to show they have reduced equity gaps in at least two metrics for at least two student groups. These requirements recognize and motivate sustained and proactive reform efforts that result in greater improvements in student success and equity.

CLC is part of the ATD Network, made up of 300+ colleges committed to supporting student success at their institutions and promoting economic vitality throughout their communities. CLC has been a member of the ATD Network since 2019 and has held Leader College status since 2023.

“We are proud to recognize our 2025 Leader Colleges and Leader Colleges of Distinction for their extraordinary commitment to student success,” Karen A. Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream, said in the release. “These colleges exemplify excellence within the ATD Network, achieving measurable gains in student outcomes and fostering impactful change within their institutions and communities. Their dedication to using data-informed approaches to create meaningful opportunities for students and their communities serves as a powerful example for all institutions of higher education and especially for those in the ATD Network.”