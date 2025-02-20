Two Lake County patients recognized at Bulls' Hoops & Hearts game

Patients pose with former Bulls point guard Kirk Hinrich at the fourth annual Hoops & Hearts game Feb. 12 at the United Center. (Photo provided by Advocate Health Care)

LIBERTYVILLE – Two Lake County patients were honored at the fourth annual Hoops & Hearts game Feb. 12 at the United Center.

The evening promoting heart health awareness was hosted by Advocate Health Care and the Chicago Bulls in recognition of Heart Health Awareness Month.

Todd Porter, a Round Lake resident, middle school social studies teacher and high school basketball coach, was one of the honorees.

Despite being physically active, eating healthy and avoiding smoking and drinking, Porter began experiencing frequent heartburn last fall. After weeks of discomfort, he woke up in the middle of the night Sept. 24 with what he thought was very painful heartburn.

Porter immediately went to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where doctors confirmed he was suffering from a heart attack and needed surgery. On Oct. 2, he underwent quintuple bypass surgery to treat five blocked coronary arteries.

After the surgery, Dr. Robert Johnson, a cardiologist at Advocate Health Care, diagnosed Porter with chronic heart failure and instructed him to wear a cardiac defibrillator vest that continuously monitors his heart rhythm and delivers shocks if necessary.

Porter is taking all the right steps to ensure a successful recovery so he can strengthen his heart.

“Cardiac rehab has been amazing,” he said in a news release. “I look forward to going because of the positive energy everyone brings. I would recommend Advocate Condell to anyone in need of heart care.”

Porter encourages others to take any health symptoms seriously.

“Listen to your body and don’t brush off any symptoms,” he said. “I’m only 55 years old with no family history and it happened to me. If you have any symptoms, go to the emergency room and get yourself checked out. For me, it was a lifesaving decision.”

James King of Waukegan also received recognition at the event for his battle with heart failure. King began feeling unusually tired and sluggish 15 years ago. However, he delayed seeking medical attention, a decision that later would affect his health.

King eventually was diagnosed with heart failure and had a pacemaker implanted. In 2016, Dr. William Cotts recommended that King undergo open heart surgery to get a left ventricular assist device implant. The LVAD is a mechanical pump that helps the heart pump blood. While initially hesitant, King decided to proceed after encouragement from his care team and family.

After the procedure at Advocate Christ Medical Center, King spent months in inpatient recovery. Once discharged, he continued his recovery at home, participating in outpatient cardiac rehab at Advocate Condell. He now enjoys an improved quality of life as he awaits a heart transplant.

“I never thought I’d be able to walk around again,” King said in the release. “I thought I’d be stuck in a chair. Now I feel a lot better and I’m thankful for all the dedicated doctors and nurses for their care.”

Both men continue their heart health journeys at Advocate Condell, where they receive ongoing care and support. Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of heart health and the lifesaving impact of early intervention and comprehensive care.

Porter and King, along with Advocate Health Care heart patients from across the Chicago area, enjoyed a pregame dinner and heard from former Bulls point guard Kirk Hinrich and Advocate Health Care physicians about heart health. They received a custom Bulls jersey and participated in the Fan Tunnel experience, where they met Benny the Bull and high-fived Bulls players on their way out to the court before enjoying the game from the stands with their guests.