Happy, loving dog looking for forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Khan says, “Big head, stocky body, big smile ... and always happy when I can get some scratches or have fun with a tennis ball. See, I don’t have expensive tastes.
“They try to get me to play fetch with plush toys, rope ones, hard plastic ones, but the tennis ball is perfect. It’s round with a little fuzz, it fits perfectly in my mouth, it rebounds for more fun – what else could I want? A family that would really love me.
“See, I spent my life either chained outside or crated in a basement, yet I’m still such a happy and loving dog if you are looking for a ‘permanent date.’ ”
Khan is about 2½ years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.
While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.
For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.