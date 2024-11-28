Super-friendly cat longs to have home of his own

GRAYSLAKE – Kenneth Carson says, “I’m known as the new greeter of the main cat room. I keep an eye on the door and as soon as people walk in, I start meowing: Welcome to Save-A-Pet, my name is Kenneth Carson. I’m not quite sure they understand what I am saying, so I start rubbing on their ankles to get my message across and it seems to work because they will then start petting me. I want more than just a little loving. I want to go home!”

Kenneth Carson is about a year old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.