Woodland School District 50 to host job fair

Woodland School District 50 is hiring and hosting a career fair on April 26. The district is recruiting for a variety of teaching and support staff positions. (Photo provided by Woodland School District 50)

GURNEE – Woodland School District 50 is hosting a career fair and hiring April 26.

The district is recruiting for teaching and support staff positions.

Whether you’re looking to make an impact in the classroom or provide vital support behind the scenes, there’s a place for you at Woodland. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the roles that are available, connect with the team and discover what it means to live #LifeInTheW!

The fair will run from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Woodland Educational Support Center, 1105 N. Hunt Club Road, Gurnee.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration can be done here.

Some of the positions that are available are early childhood to eighth grade teachers, special education, student support services, maintenance and custodial staff, bus drivers, playground supervisors, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and dual-language Spanish and Arabic teachers.

To learn more, visit the district’s website at www.dist50.net.