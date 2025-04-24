American Red Cross to honor Mundelein lieutenant/paramedic as Disaster Relief Hero

he American Red Cross of Greater Chicago is honoring Lieutenant/Paramedic Ken S. Schulman of Mundelein as this year’s Disaster Relief Hero at the organization’s 23rd Annual Heroes Breakfast. (Photo provided by the American Red Cross of Chicago)

CHICAGO – The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago is honoring Ken Schulman of Mundelein as this year’s Disaster Relief Hero at the organization’s 23rd annual Heroes Breakfast. The event will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 30, at the Hilton Chicago.

Schulman, a lieutenant/paramedic with the Deerfield Bannockburn Fire Department, led a team of Illinois firefighters who answered the call for swift water rescue during Hurricane Helene’s catastrophic flooding that impacted North Carolina.

From Sept. 25 to Oct. 10, 2024, Schulman guided Illinois Water Rescue 1, a team of 24 paramedics and firefighters from the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. They rescued 30 people in the initial days and provided critical relief to isolated communities.

As the mission shifted to search and recovery, Schulman and his team conducted door-to-door wellness checks, offering reassurance to residents. For their extraordinary efforts, IL-WR1 received MABAS’ Humanitarian Service Medal, honoring their dedication to saving lives and serving others with courage and compassion.

The Heroes Breakfast was established to raise public awareness of local heroes who exemplify the values of the Red Cross. Since 2002, the organization has recognized more than 200 extraordinary individuals committed to helping others and providing support when disaster strikes.

The 2025 Class of Heroes will be recognized across 12 categories and were selected by an independent committee of business and civic leaders. The Red Cross pays tribute to these inspiring individuals through their remarkable stories, which will be highlighted during the event. For the list of 2025 heroes, visit RedCross.org/Heroes.