Lake County Clerk’s Office partners with A Safe Place for donation drive

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Clerk’s Office is partnering with A Safe Place for a Community Donation Drive running through April 30. Donation boxes have been placed at multiple municipal locations, making it easy for Lake County residents to contribute at their convenience.

A Safe Place is the only organization in Lake County dedicated solely to supporting victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. All services are offered free to survivors.

A Safe Place is pet friendly. The emergency shelter includes a dedicated space for pets, allowing survivors to bring their beloved companions with them on their journey to safety. Pet-friendly donations such as food, beds and toys are welcome.

High-priority donation items include all-purpose cleaner, paper towels, dish soap and diapers (sizes 6 and 7). Find the full list of requested donation items at asafeplaceforhelp.org.

Donation Box Locations:

• Village of Mundelein: 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein

• City of Highland Park: 1707 Saint Johns Ave., Highland Park

• Lake County Clerk’s Office: 18 N County St., Waukegan

• Lake Forest Police Department: 255 Deerpath, Lake Forest

• Village of Wauconda: 101 N. Main St, Wauconda

• Winthrop Harbor Police Department: 830 Sheridan Road, Winthrop Harbor

• Village of Grayslake: 10 Seymour Ave., Grayslake

• Vernon Township: 3050 N. Main St., Buffalo Grove

• Round Lake Beach Civic Center: 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach

• Village of Libertyville: 118 W Cook Ave., Libertyville

• Village of Wadsworth: 14155 W. Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth