Lake County Clerk’s Office partners with A Safe Place for donation drive

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Clerk’s Office is partnering with A Safe Place for a Community Donation Drive running through April 30. Donation boxes have been placed at multiple municipal locations, making it easy for Lake County residents to contribute at their convenience.
A Safe Place is the only organization in Lake County dedicated solely to supporting victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. All services are offered free to survivors.
A Safe Place is pet friendly. The emergency shelter includes a dedicated space for pets, allowing survivors to bring their beloved companions with them on their journey to safety. Pet-friendly donations such as food, beds and toys are welcome.
High-priority donation items include all-purpose cleaner, paper towels, dish soap and diapers (sizes 6 and 7). Find the full list of requested donation items at asafeplaceforhelp.org.
Donation Box Locations:
• Village of Mundelein: 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein
• City of Highland Park: 1707 Saint Johns Ave., Highland Park
• Lake County Clerk’s Office: 18 N County St., Waukegan
• Lake Forest Police Department: 255 Deerpath, Lake Forest
• Village of Wauconda: 101 N. Main St, Wauconda
• Winthrop Harbor Police Department: 830 Sheridan Road, Winthrop Harbor
• Village of Grayslake: 10 Seymour Ave., Grayslake
• Vernon Township: 3050 N. Main St., Buffalo Grove
• Round Lake Beach Civic Center: 2007 N. Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach
• Village of Libertyville: 118 W Cook Ave., Libertyville
• Village of Wadsworth: 14155 W. Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth