Young pup ready to run, learn in forever family

Clay is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 24, 2025. (Photo by Emma Gladfelter for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Clay says, “If there was a special ears club, I am told I would most probably be their president. Ha, ha, people, they are too funny.

“I am a young pup, ready to run with other dogs, do agility and learn a bunch of stuff. Not to brag, I do look very cute, but there is more to a dog than just looks. So we need to make sure that we are a good match. Don’t just sit around, fill out an application in order to meet soon.”

Clay is about 4 months old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.