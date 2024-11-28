Richardson Christmas Tree Farm opens Nov. 29

Family members cut down their selected tree during the 2023 holiday season at Richardson Christmas Tree Farm, 9407 Richardson Road, Spring Grove. The farm opens this year on Friday, Nov. 29, and will remain open daily until Sunday, Dec. 22. (Photo by Tom Funk)

SPRING GROVE – Kim Osburn’s face lit up as she poked another white pine sprig into the whirling metal twine-spinning machine, happy to demonstrate for a visitor the fine art of weaving a rope of fresh evergreen garland.

All around on tables throughout a space in a former dairy barn sat lengthy boughs and smaller sprigs of white pine and Fraser Fir, the scent of which filled the room as workers crafted handmade wreaths or snipped the cuts of greens that would adorn them.

“They’re beautiful,” said Osburn, a Wauconda resident who was among the many hard at work at Richardson Christmas Tree Farm a week before its Friday opening. “This is Christmas.”

In the gift barn, crews were hanging wreaths ranging from 12 to 60 inches in diameter.

Jean Richardson Valsa crafted one of the hundreds of premium bows adorning wreaths, door swags and more.

“It’s like a Hallmark movie in here,” she said. “It gives you all the warm and fuzzies.”

The Christmas Tree Farm, 9407 Richardson Road, Spring Grove, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Friday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 22. It features 75 acres of cut-your-own Christmas tree fields. The hay mow of the farm’s 1890-circa dairy barn is filled to the brim with pre-cut Canaan and Fraser firs, some towering as tall as 13 feet.

Co-owner George Richardson said this is the first time in about four years that the farm will be open a full four weekends. In the past few years, drought limited tree supply. This year, although logistics proved challenging because of Hurricane Helene, the farm received its order of hundreds of pre-cuts from North Carolina. Other pre-cuts were en route from North Countree Christmas Inc., a tree farm in Wausaukee, Wisconsin, Richardson said.

“We have a great supply of trees this year,” he said.

Trees range in price from $95 plus tax for all cut-your-owns – which stand up to about 9 feet tall – to $300 for the tallest of the pre-cuts.

Of course, visitors will find far more than trees at Richardson Farm. Construction crews were busy erecting an enclosed gift barn annex where craft beer and hot adult beverages will be sold. Richardson’s popular fresh apple cider and frosted doughnuts will be available in the gift barn. There also is homemade fudge, hot cocoa, other treats, ornaments and holiday decor.

On Nov. 22, Sue Dubs of Richmond stopped in for a custom-made pickup. Although the reason for her visit was somber – she was there for two handcrafted evergreen grave blankets – Dubs smiled at the beehive of activity.

“Look at all the busy elves,” she said, adding the farm is a charming place to shop for holiday decor. “I want to support local business and they do such a beautiful job.”

Those feeling charitable are reminded the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm is one of 11 official Trees for Troops locations nationwide. While stopping by to select a tree, families are welcome to donate a tree to be delivered to a military base this holiday season. More information about Trees for Troops is at treesfortroops.org.

Wendy Richardson, George’s wife, is chairman of the nationwide Christmas Spirit Foundation of which Trees for Troops is a chief initiative.

Like the Richardson Adventure Farm, the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm is co-owned by George and Wendy Richardson, George’s brother Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan, and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

For more information about the tree farm, visit Richardsonfarm.com and click on the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm button.