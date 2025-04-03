Mellow older cat ready for home of his very own

Salem is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 3, 2025. (Photo by Andi McCulloch for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Salem says, “I came from a home that had way too many animals so I think I’m pretty much done living with other four-legged ones. After all, there is something special about being able to stretch on a cat bed or relax on someone’s lap for a cuddling session.

“I’m a mellow cat, always on the lookout for people that will pet me. Come see me in action!”

Salem is about 8 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.