Lake County Digital Growth Initiative invites community response to broadband survey 

WAUKEGAN – Lake County is inviting residents to respond to a brief 10-minute online survey about their home or business broadband or high-speed internet access.

Open through April 11, the responses will help better identify the needs and issues surrounding internet access within the county and find appropriate solutions for the county’s future.

“It is critical that we hear from as many residents as possible on this important issue,” Lake County Board chair Sandy Hart said. “The survey results will provide key insights into accessibility of high-speed internet and technology throughout the county, allowing us to determine next steps.”

This survey comes from the Lake County Digital Growth Initiative’s participation in Broadband Breakthrough. During the free 12-week program, county leaders will work with experts to understand survey results, review data and evaluate the best actions for potential future plans regarding community broadband access.

Broadband Breakthrough is led by The Benton Institute for Broadband and Society and Reid Consulting Group with support from Illinois Broadband Lab, The University of Illinois Extension and Illinois State University.

“We knew when we launched the Digital Growth Initiative that we would need to collaborate with and learn from experts,” said Jennifer Clark, Technology Committee chair and Lake County Board member for District 15. “That is why we sought out and joined the Broadband Breakthrough program.”

All Lake County residents are invited to fill out the survey while connected to their home or business internet to provide the most accurate responses. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. Participants may choose their language at the top of the survey.

Residents who need support in filling out the survey can contact Lake County’s Digital Navigators at 847-377-3442 or digitalnavigators@lakecountyil.gov.

To learn more about Lake County’s Digital Growth Initiative, visit lakecountyil.gov/broadband.