Lake County Sheriff’s Office takes part in distracted driving effort

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement efforts across the state in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month throughout April.

Distracted driving is dangerous, claiming 58 lives in Illinois in 2023, according to a news release.

In Illinois, using your phone in any mode other than hands-free is not only dangerous, but illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.