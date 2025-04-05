Pedestrian killed in Gurnee identified

GURNEE -- A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on April 2 has been identified, authorities said.

About 8:03 p.m. April 2, the Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue in Gurnee, according to a news release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was found unresponsive, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on the seriousness of the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was requested to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrian was stuck in the roadway by a Ford E450. The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Amber Knowles, recently of Mundelein. On April 3, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Knowles died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and MCAT.