Formerly abused puppy ready to write new chapter of his story

Batty is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Nov. 21, 2024. (Photo by Chance Mills for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Batty says, ”A picture can tell 1,000 words and I look so adorable and sweet, don’t you agree? I am quite an affectionate guy with already quite a story.

“A supporting veterinarian contacted Save-A-Pet to check if they would take me in. See, I landed there with a broken femur because of an abusive situation. So let’s skip all that bad stuff. Fast-forward, I had surgery and they didn’t have to amputate my leg. Physical therapy was not too bad because their staff made it fun and their love helped heal my emotional wounds.

“I am now ready for a family of my own, maybe one with another dog, kids or even a cat. I’m ready to celebrate my new life!”

Batty is about 5 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and is microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.