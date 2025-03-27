Boxer mix would love attention from forever family

GRAYSLAKE – I-L-Y says, “Ah, some fresh air! A little walk, a couple of zoomies in a play yard and I’m ready for belly rubs. Then let’s walk a little more, some sniffing here and there. I always stop to look at people when they talk to me. I love all the attention I can get.

“So now that you are seeing my picture, imagine me with my big head on your lap, relaxing with you and just enjoying all these special moments of being together. I’m not too much into sharing my people with other pets but that’s just because I have so much love to give. My tail is wagging in anticipation of meeting my new family.”

This boxer/hound mix is about 6 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.