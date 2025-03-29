Mundelein man faces gun, drug charges

Benjamin Rodriguez, 29, of the 900 block of Stratford Lane, Mundelein (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

MUNDELEIN -- A Mundelein man faces charges after a traffic stop in which he was found in possession of drugs and a stolen gun, police said.

About 7:25 p.m. March 27, members of the Lake County Special Investigations Group conducted a traffic stop in the 26000 block of Route 83 in Mundelein, according to a news release.

The stop involved a vehicle in which Benjamin Rodriguez, 29, of the 900 block of Stratford Lane, Mundelein, was a passenger.

During the stop, detectives observed controlled substances in plain view on Rodriguez’s face and the seat where he was sitting, according to the release. Detectives requested that he exit the vehicle, and he initially complied.

However, once outside, he began resisting efforts to detain him. He then jumped back into the vehicle in an attempt to flee but was unsuccessful, police said.

Detectives removed Rodriguez from the vehicle and placed him on the ground, where he continued to resist arrest. Officers ultimately deployed a taser to place him in custody, according to the release.

After securing Rodriguez in handcuffs, detectives discovered a loaded, stolen pistol tucked into the front of his waistband, along with several small bags of suspected fentanyl in his pockets, police said.

During the struggle, a powder became airborne, contaminating both officers, who were treated at a hospital for possible fentanyl exposure and later released. Rodriguez was evaluated by paramedics but declined medical treatment.

Rodriguez was taken to the Lake County Jail.

He has been charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Class 4 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; resisting arrest, a Class 4 felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony; and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

The Vernon Hills Police Department assisted in this arrest.