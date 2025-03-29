Pedestrian fatally struck in Libertyville identified

LIBERTYVILLE -- A 70-year-old Libertyville woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed March 23, authorities said.

About 8:24 p.m. March 23, the Libertyville Fire Department and Libertyville Police Department responded to the area of Route 176 and Fourth Avenue in Libertyville for a vehicle crash with injuries, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Pilot was traveling west on Route 176 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian near the intersection at Fourth Street.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old Libertyville woman, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased in the emergency room, according to the release.

Based on the seriousness of the crash, the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County was requested to assist with the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Xiufang Wu, of Libertyville. On March 24, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office that indicate Wu died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Libertyville Police Department and MCAT.