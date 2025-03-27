Self-taught cellist to perform concert series in Grayslake

Cellist Drew Wiegman will perform in his hometown of Grayslake at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30 at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County. (Photo provided by Drew Wiegman)

CHICAGO – Drew Wiegman, a self-taught improvisational cellist and TikTok sensation, will be performing his unique cello compositions in his hometown of Grayslake at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 30.

The performances will take place at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County. Wiegman’s concerts promise to be a wonderful musical evening for his audiences, according to a news release.

The Lake County cellist’s creations are spontaneous and original. Wiegman is a musician who plays his cello only by ear without any written music. He has not been classically trained, yet he was able to learn the cello and create music that is a sensation. Chicago-area TV and classical radio media have taken an interest in Wiegman for his unique talents and personality.

“I learned at my own pace and want to show the world that anyone can accomplish their dreams if they are willing to put in the effort and define what music can be for them,” Wiegman said in a news release. “I am devoted to sharing my life-affirming inspirational, original music compositions and talents, meant to stir the heart and soul.”

During the concerts, Wiegman will be performing selections from some of the greatest movie scores, beloved pop hits and his original music.

“I’m honored to have built a worldwide online social following of over 750,000 listeners and viewers,” Wiegman said. “I am excited to host a concert in my hometown which is bringing in listeners from all over the world to Lake County.”

Stream Wiegman’s music on Apple, Amazon, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube and TikTok.

The James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County is located at 19351 W. Washington St. in Grayslake.

For more information, visit https://www.drewwiegman.org or https://www.jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Tickets are available with prices for students, military, seniors and ADA audience members at https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1045494/drew-wiegman-grayslake-mainstage-theatre.