Cat with big personality seeks family’s undivided attention

Quaid is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Quaid says, “I’ve got a voice and I’m not afraid to use it. I enjoy the simple things in life – a sunny spot to nap and the undivided attention of my humans. I’m a bit of a solo act, you see. I prefer to have my people all to myself. But don’t worry, I’ve got enough personality to fill a house. I’m honest, I would just prefer to be the star of the show.”

Quaid is about 4 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Some of the cats and dogs, including Quaid, are part of the “Home for The Holidays” promotion. Quaid’s adoption fee is 50% off if adopted by Dec. 31.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.