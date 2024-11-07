November 07, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Lake Villa Library District announces petition deadlines

Nomination papers can be filed at the library starting Nov. 12 and ending Nov. 18 for April 1, 2025, election

By Shaw Local News Network

LINDENHURST – Nomination papers for library trustee for the April 1, 2025, consolidated election can be filed Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Monday, Nov. 18, at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road in Lindenhurst.

Papers can be filed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the event there are simultaneous filers, the simultaneous filing lottery will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Administrative Services office of the library. Filers are not required to be present.

Objections may be filed between the hours of 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates: Nov. 19, 20, 21, 22 and 25.

LindenhurstLake Villa Library DistrictElection
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois