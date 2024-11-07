Lake Villa Library District announces petition deadlines

LINDENHURST – Nomination papers for library trustee for the April 1, 2025, consolidated election can be filed Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Monday, Nov. 18, at the Lake Villa District Library, 140 N. Munn Road in Lindenhurst.

Papers can be filed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the event there are simultaneous filers, the simultaneous filing lottery will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Administrative Services office of the library. Filers are not required to be present.

Objections may be filed between the hours of 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates: Nov. 19, 20, 21, 22 and 25.