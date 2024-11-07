Lake County Forest Preserves opens solar-lit trails

Two solar-lit trails will be open through Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Nat Carmichael)

LIBERTYVILLE – Feeling the pinch of earlier sunsets? You can enjoy nature after dark by exploring two Lake County forest preserves with illuminated trails.

With small solar lights to guide the way, hikers, skiers and snowshoers can get evening exercise along the 1.3-mile fitness trail at Old School Forest Preserve in Mettawa and a hilly 1.65-mile section of the Millennium Trail adjacent to the Winter Sports Area at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda.

“Experiencing these trails after sunset gives visitors a whole new way to connect with nature,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “We’ve seen a rise in trail use with more people turning to nature to support their physical and mental well-being.”

The solar lights serve as a guide along the trails. Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp for added illumination.

Regular preserve hours are 6:30 a.m. to sunset. The illuminated trails and adjacent parking lots will remain open until 9 p.m. daily through March 9.

Bicycles and horses are not permitted on the solar-lit trails after sunset. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. Be courteous and avoid stepping on groomed cross-country ski trails.

To access the solar-lit trails, park at Lakewood’s Winter Sports Area located on the east side of Fairfield Road just south of Route 176 or at Old School’s main entrance lot located on the east side of St. Mary’s Road south of Route 176.

Lake County Forest Preserves Ranger police regularly patrol the areas.

Join an educator for guided evening hikes on solar-lit trails to learn about the site’s history and animals that are active at dusk. Visit LCFPD.org/solar-lit for more details.