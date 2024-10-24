Brains? Beauty? Young dog has it all for forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Angelica says, “If there is one thing that I have perfected, it’s the head tilt. I enjoy discovering new scents, and let me tell you, there are quite a few around here. Some running around in a play yard and then I may even roll on my back for a little belly rub. I’m an affectionate girl and I’m excited to learn tricks. After all, I’ve got brains, too. Most important, I’ve got a big heart for a whole family, so I can’t wait to meet all of you.”

Angelica is about 11 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.