Drawing Discipline: A peek inside Alex Ross’ creative world

Artist Alex Ross signs his artwork that will be sold in the gift shop at the Dunn Museum in Libertyville. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

LIBERTYVILLE – Comic book artist Alex Ross is known for painting superheroes with striking realism. His work gives icons such as Superman and Batman a lifelike presence, blending fine art techniques with comic book storytelling.

The Dunn Museum in Libertyville is opening a new gallery and launching “Alex Ross: Heroes & Villains” as its first special exhibition. Visitors will experience never-before-seen artwork by the celebrated artist.

Known for using gouache paints to create detailed portraits of Marvel and DC characters, Ross has helped elevate the comic book world to the realm of fine art. The exhibition runs through Feb. 16, 2026.

Ross created two new paintings just for the show – Harley Quinn and The Joker – displayed side by side.

Alex Ross created never-before-seen portraits of Harley Quinn and The Joker—painted exclusively for the Dunn Museum’s Heroes & Villains exhibition. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

“These crazy popular DC villains have never been seen before,” said Steve Furnett, exhibitions and collections manager. Prints of the Batman villains will be available in the Dunn Museum store, with some autographed.

Ahead of the exhibition, Ross visited the Dunn Museum for a private book signing where Forest Preserves staff asked him a few questions. In a voice fit for a superhero, he shared insights on his career, influences and creative process. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

When did you start drawing?

Ross: At 3 years old, I picked up a piece of paper and drew what I saw in a TV commercial, completely by memory.

How did your interest in comics begin?

Ross: As a kid, I watched “The Electric Company” and was completely captivated by Spider-Man. I remember thinking, “If I could be that character, that would be the coolest, most exciting thing ever.”

What was next?

Ross: By the time I was a teenager, I was writing and drawing my own original comic books.

Where did you go to school and what came after that?

Ross: I studied illustration at the American Academy of Art in Chicago. After I graduated in three years, I launched my career. At 23, Marvel hired me to illustrate its central characters for the Marvels comic book event.

What fuels your creativity and drive?

Ross: Discipline. You have to have it. I’ve seen incredibly talented people struggle because they lacked it. For me, it’s an inner drive. I’m always pushing myself forward.

What’s your typical workday look like?

Ross: I usually work from my home studio about eight to 10 hours a day. My focus hours are 1 to 5 p.m. and then again overnight from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Those quiet windows let me really lock in without distractions.

Did you like the Dunn Museum special exhibition that featured artist Bob Ross?

Ross: I really enjoyed that exhibit. What he did was glorious. He captivated audiences of all ages through his television series. He made art feel approachable.

His work is quite different from yours.

Ross: Very different. His paintings were created in about an hour on TV, so the fine detail isn’t there. His backgrounds are mostly skies and grass. In contrast, my comic work features intricate backgrounds such as cityscapes and skyscrapers that take much longer to complete.

Do you listen to music when you work?

Ross: I do. I’m usually listening to progressive rock.

Who do you look up to when it comes to art?

Ross: I’ve always been inspired by Jack Kirby. His bold, dynamic style shaped the look of modern comics. I also admire Norman Rockwell and Andrew Loomis for their skill in realism and visual storytelling.

Funny you mention Rockwell. People have called you the “Norman Rockwell of comics.” What do you think of that comparison?

Ross: Yes, I’ve heard that. It’s a huge compliment as Rockwell was a master at capturing emotion and storytelling in a single image. But I do wonder if that label still lands. Some younger folks might just blink and say, “Who’s that?” (Ross laughs).

