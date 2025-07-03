Sheriff’s marine unit to participate in ‘Operation Dry Water’

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will be taking part in Operation Dry Water, a national boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign taking place July 4–6. (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will take part in Operation Dry Water, a national boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign taking place July 4–6.

The campaign focuses on deterring and removing impaired boaters from waterways to increase public safety.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is one of only three law enforcement agencies in Illinois registered to participate in this year’s Operation Dry Water weekend. The other agencies are the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard Station Chicago.

“Boating under the influence puts everyone on the water in danger,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a news release. “Our Marine Unit is dedicated to protecting lives and we’re proud to be part of this national effort to prevent needless tragedies on our lakes and rivers.”

Operation Dry Water is coordinated nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. Each year, law enforcement agencies across the country join forces for a three-day heightened awareness and enforcement period targeting boaters operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Alcohol use remains the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths. During Operation Dry Water weekend, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit will be out in full force, focusing on identifying and addressing impaired operation on local waterways.

“Impaired boating is 100% preventable,” Idleburg said. “We urge everyone heading out on the water to plan ahead, assign a sober operator and help us keep the waterways safe.”

For more information on Operation Dry Water, visit: https://www.operationdrywater.org