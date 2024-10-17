‘Ghostbuster’ kitten hopes forever family will call him

GRAYSLAKE – Dr. Stantz says: “24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no job is too big, no fee is too big.”

“I am one of the four Ghostbuster kittens, bravely checking out everything and making sure that there are no ghosts in the kitten room. This keeps us busy, and we can guarantee you, well almost, that there are no paranormal activities. There may be some eerie sounds, like loud purrs … or something rolling off the counter, all by itself. We will be unstoppable in keeping the forces of darkness at bay. So, we are wondering, ‘Who are you gonna call?’

“We can’t wait for you to submit your application and maybe you’ll adopt me with a friend for Double the Love, Double the Intrigue … and Double the Fun. The second adoption fee is 50% off.

Dr. Stantz is about 5 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.