Pint-sized member of ‘Soccer Team’ seeks team of his own

GRAYSLAKE – Maradona says, “Come on, what are you waiting for, kick that ball and let’s go! We sure don’t need any help to start the game and have fun. We always play nice, and we look so adorable that the game often gets interrupted because people want to give us kisses. Not only that, but you should also listen to their baby talk. So, if you can help us score a home, you will hear the crowd chanting!

“My siblings and I are known as the Soccer Team, so you could even adopt two of us, and the second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!”

This Australian shepherd/border collie mix is about 3 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.