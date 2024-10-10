Hawthorn to host Hispanic Heritage celebration

Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites the community to participate in its Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration taking place from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in the H&M Court and Center Park. (Photo provided by Hawthorn)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites the community to participate in its Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration taking place from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in the H&M Court and Center Park.

During the event, attendees will enjoy a Lino printing craft, Merigold crafts, participating in a community art canvas, folklore performances, a Hispanic artisan market with a wide array of vendors, face painting and live music.

The day will offer an opportunity to learn and celebrate the cultural roots of Hispanic heritage. Craft supplies and take-home crafts while supplies last.

Adding to the celebration of Hispanic heritage will be Dandelion Gallery, committed to helping artists thrive in making a creative difference in our communities Buena Vibra Plant Shop, a local houseplant dealer, JCK’s Boutique, offering graceful dresses for special occasions and Charly Sport and Charly Boots, offering athletic apparel and Western Apparel for men, women and kids.

This event is free of charge and open to the public, no registration is required.

For more information, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.