Lake County officials provide testimony on public transit

LIBERTYVILLE – The Illinois Senate Transportation Committee held a hearing Sept. 19 on the state of public transit and its impact on climate change at Lake County’s Central Permit Facility in Libertyville.

During the hearing, the committee heard testimony from Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart along with other municipal leaders from Lake and Cook counties, as well as organizations and representatives from the Regional Transit Authority, Chicago Transit Authority, Pace and Metra.

This was the fifth Senate Transportation Committee hearing on the topic. The hearing featured discussion about the work being done to proactively ensure that public transit helps mitigate climate impact, the importance of public transit to Lake County and northern Cook County residents and what can be done going forward.

Across the Chicago region, public transit is expected to hit a $730 million fiscal cliff in 2026 as federal pandemic funding is running out.

”We need to pursue an environmentally sustainable and financially sound solution to ensure our transit system can serve all residents regardless of where they live in the region,” Hart said. “It is essential that all counties have a meaningful voice in shaping the future of our transit agencies.”

According to Illinois Senate Transportation Committee Chair Ram Villivalam’s website, the next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 in Springfield and will focus on how funding transit is a statewide priority.