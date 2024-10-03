Dynamic kitten duo hopes to be adopted together

Kasia (left) and Kramer are Save-A-Pet's pets of the week for Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Kasia and Kramer say, “Run, play, nap, purr, climb, jump, love, get loved … remix and start over! Never a dull moment when you are a kitten having a blast with other kittens. So you can imagine how life would be so boring if we ended up just being by a lonely kitten.

“We would love to get adopted to a home with another playful cat or even better to get adopted together. The second adoption fee is 50% off, but that’s not the best part of it. The best is that there will be no adjustment of another kitten and me living together. Are you saying yes? Yay!”

Kasia and Kramer are at the PetSmart in Kildeer.

This brother and sister are about 5 months old, neutered/spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.