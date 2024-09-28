Historical society plans Living History Tour event

In this file photo, Bill Hamrick, of Grayslake portrays John Wicks (1853-1927) as he talks to Yaileen Diaz, 14, (Junior Miss Grayslake 2023) Riley Rush,5, (Tiny Miss Grayslake) and Montse Rodriguez, 10, (Little Miss Grayslake) during the Grayslake Historical Society’s 25th annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery in Grayslake. (Candace H.Johnson)

GRAYSLAKE -- Highlighting the October programs of the Grayslake Historical Society will be the annual Living History Tour of the Grayslake Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Performances will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery on South Lake Street. The event is free; donations will be appreciated.

Other October programs include:

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the historical society will host its monthly Search and Share genealogy discussion at 2 p.m. in the community room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 167 Hawley St., Grayslake.

All levels of researchers are welcome to share their triumphs and initial failures in tracking family histories.

The hourlong discussion is free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, historical society member Sally Kelly will share the story of the Wray family at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Heritage Center and Museum.

The Wray family history includes involvement in American and Grayslake history. The free program concludes with light refreshments.

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m., a historical society volunteer will be guiding a witch’s broom as she tells about Ghostly Grayslake as the broom hovers over haunted sites in the Grayslake area.

The program will be held at the Grayslake Senior Center on Library Lane, Grayslake.