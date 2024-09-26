Letter: Just a thought ... about tricksters

To the Editor:

What makes people play tricks on others? Have you ever played a trick on someone? Did you enjoy doing it?

Could playing a trick once in a while be fun and entertaining? Playing tricks constantly on the same people can become downright annoying to some, but to others it can be creative and amusing.

Thinking about a trickster’s behavior can be a bit confusing as to wondering why this person seems to be so satisfied by fooling someone. Some tricksters fall into a habit of not being able to stop.

Having fun with a lighthearted trick is most likely OK. Harmless mischief can get a notice or a laugh or two, but constantly fooling around might cause some people to avoid tricksters and slowly disappear from them. It is possible that tricksters can cause some of their receivers to feel foolish if tricks go overboard by becoming insulting or hurtful.

In some instances, there are those who are fascinated by tricks being played on them and get captured by the trickster’s quick wit. There could exist something magical that can capture the attention of an audience or single individual because of the nonconformity of a trick played.

On the other side of the coin, a trick can be insulting to someone and cause resentment or anger. Should people avoid tricksters in general or accept their mischievous human desires?

Do tricksters expect others to enjoy or accept their tricks – like trick or treat?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda