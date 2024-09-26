Energetic young dog would make power-packed pet

Anastasia is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Sept. 26, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Anastasia says, “No energy drinks needed. I am a power-packed dog that loves life in the fast lane. I can play fetch forever and always with a smile. Show me the toy and I will sit, but in the split second that you throw it, I’m right after it. I also enjoy taking a dip in the baby pool.

“If you love life the way I do, then you and your family will love me as much as I will love you. Pretty sweet deal, don’t you think?

Anastasia is a heeler mix and about a year old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.