Rock star cat hopes to be better now in forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Post Malone says, “It’s a busy place around here and it’s been hard losing my home. I’ve always lived with cats and just love them, so my preference would be a home with another cat or even two. I also lived for a short time with two large dogs. I can get pretty playful especially with mouse toys that you can grab or bat around.

“As you may be able to tell by my plump belly, I am a foodie and know the feeding schedule, so don’t try to make me skip a meal. Looking for a gentle and affectionate big cat with some pretty dope face tattoos? Then come to my recording studio at Save-A-Pet.”

Post Malone is about 5½ years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.