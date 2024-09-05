Young, playful cat gets along with other cats

Jordana is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Jordana says, “It’s a little tough when you were enjoying life in a foster home with your kids and then you find yourself in another strange place. They call it the PetSmart resort where some of us get to vacation a little. I am getting adjusted. I enjoy petting. I get along great with the other vacationers and I have even found my inner kitten. I am turning into quite a playful cat.

“I am at the PetSmart in Kildeer on Route 12.”

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure that staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.